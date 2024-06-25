ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior Advocate And Separatist Leader Mian Qayoom Arrested In Babar Qadri Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested senior advocate and separatist leader Mian Qayoom in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested senior advocate and separatist leader Mian Qayoom in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri.
senior advocate and separatist leader Mian Qayoom (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested senior advocate and separatist leader Mian Qayoom in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri. "The Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested him on Tuesday. This is an important breakthrough in the investigation of the high-profile assassination that occurred in September 2020," a senior police officer confirmed to ETV Bharat.

Further details will be shared soon, he added. Qayoom, who has served multiple terms as President of the High Court Bar Association in Kashmir, was previously jailed in Tihar prison under the Public Safety Act ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. He was detained from August 4, 2019, until his release in August 2020.

The murder of Babar Qadri, a renowned lawyer and social activist, sent shockwaves through the region. Qadri was killed at his residence in Srinagar on September 24, 2020, an incident that sparked widespread condemnation. He had claimed a threat to his life three days before his assassination and was known for his criticism of Qayoom.

In August 2021, a special police team filed charges against five suspects in connection with Qadri's murder. Later, security forces killed Abbas Shiekh, chief commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), and his deputy Saqib Manzoor, who police said was involved in Qadri’s assassination. On August 24, 2022, the Srinagar police raided the residences of three advocates, including Qayoom, as part of the investigation into Qadri’s killing.

Read more: Centre agrees to release Jammu and Kashmir lawyer Mian Abdul Qayoom immediately

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested senior advocate and separatist leader Mian Qayoom in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri. "The Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested him on Tuesday. This is an important breakthrough in the investigation of the high-profile assassination that occurred in September 2020," a senior police officer confirmed to ETV Bharat.

Further details will be shared soon, he added. Qayoom, who has served multiple terms as President of the High Court Bar Association in Kashmir, was previously jailed in Tihar prison under the Public Safety Act ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. He was detained from August 4, 2019, until his release in August 2020.

The murder of Babar Qadri, a renowned lawyer and social activist, sent shockwaves through the region. Qadri was killed at his residence in Srinagar on September 24, 2020, an incident that sparked widespread condemnation. He had claimed a threat to his life three days before his assassination and was known for his criticism of Qayoom.

In August 2021, a special police team filed charges against five suspects in connection with Qadri's murder. Later, security forces killed Abbas Shiekh, chief commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), and his deputy Saqib Manzoor, who police said was involved in Qadri’s assassination. On August 24, 2022, the Srinagar police raided the residences of three advocates, including Qayoom, as part of the investigation into Qadri’s killing.

Read more: Centre agrees to release Jammu and Kashmir lawyer Mian Abdul Qayoom immediately

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

TAGGED:

MIAN QAYOOMSENIOR ADVOCATEBABAR QADRI MURDER CASEMIAN QAYOOM ARRESTEDCHIEF COMMANDER OF RESISTANCE FRONT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.