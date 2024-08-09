'Feeling Indebted To Baba Saheb Ambedkar': Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 17 Long Months

New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after 17 months of imprisonment. The Supreme Court granted him bail in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam in cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 17 Long Months (ETV Bharat)

Amid tight security, Sisodia came out of jail at 6.50 pm and said, "Feeling indebted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar after this order". After getting bail in the morning, the lawyers presented a copy of the court order before the trial court. The bail bond was filled there, and in the afternoon, the trial court issued the release order, which reached Tihar Jail.

According to sources, Sisodia will first visit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines. Subsequently, he will be headed to Minister Atishi's residence, where her family lives, decorated with blue and yellow balloons.

It is also said that Sisodia will live in Atishi's government residence, located at plot number AB 17 Mathura Road, which was allotted to Manish Sisodia after he became the Deputy Chief Minister, but after he went to jail and resigned from the post, this residence was allotted in the name of Minister Atishi. However, Sisodia's family still lives in this residence. Atishi has made her camp office in it.

As per sources, Sisodia will live in this residence, but Atishi's nameplate will be kept outside the residence. Until Sisodia takes oath as a minister, a house cannot be officially allotted in his name, and he does not have any other house in the national capital.

On Saturday, the senior AAP leader will go to Rajghat with party leaders, then visit the temple and worship. Then he will also meet party leaders and workers.

Sandeep Pathak, MP and General Secretary of AAP, said, "While granting bail, the Supreme Court clearly said that you cannot play snakes and ladders with the public. Dictatorship has an expiration date. The Supreme Court's decision is a slap in the face of dictatorship."

Some conditions have been imposed before granting him bail, such as a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh along with his passport to be submitted before the court.