‘Send A Few Farmers Behind The Bars, Protection Of Environment Is Important’, SC On Stubble Burning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that if farmers were to continue burning stubble, which is identified as a major source of pollution in Delhi-NCR, then sending some of them behind bars would send a strong message to others and would also act as a deterrent.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is among the main contributors to air pollution in the national capital in October and November every year. The bench was hearing pleas in connection with air pollution in Delhi-NCR in the winter season.

Earlier, the apex court was informed that to address stubble burning, farmers have been offered subsidies and equipment. A counsel said that the apex court, since 2018, has passed extensive orders in the matter, but the farmers always plead helplessness before the court.

The CJI observed that though farmers are important for the country, they cannot be allowed to continue stubble burning unchecked, and suggested that strict forms of punishment could be introduced to deter them from stubble burning.

“Why don't you think of some penalty provisions? If some people are behind bars, it will send the correct message. Why don't you think of some penalty provision… If you have a real intention of protecting the environment, then why shy away?”, the bench told the Punjab government counsel.