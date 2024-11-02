ETV Bharat / bharat

Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Apologises For 'Imported Maal' Remark Against Shaina N C

A day after the remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life.

Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Apologises For 'Imported Maal' Remark Against Shaina N C
UBT MP Arvind Sawant made a 'sexist' remark towards Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's assembly election candidate Shaina N C, a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life, and added that a controversy was created for political reasons ahead of the assembly polls.

"I have always been in the forefront of giving women their due respect. My remarks were distorted and I was deliberately targeted. This hurt me. Still if my comments hurt anybody's sentiments, I regret it and apologise for the same. In my 55 years of public life, I have never insulted women," the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency said.

He asked what action was taken when other political leaders earlier called women leaders "Jersey cow" and "Surpankha".

"Were women honoured through such comments?... A state minister made derogatory remarks against Supriya Sule. Was any action taken?" he asked. The controversy regarding my remarks was raised for political reasons, he said.

"I had not named anyone. I feel sad that an attempt was made to tarnish my image. The comment was made on October 29 and it was remembered on November 1," Sawant said.

Shaina, who is contesting the November 20 assembly election from the Mumbadevi constituency, on Friday alleged that Sawant referred to her as "imported maal". "Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years 'maal' shows the mentality of Shiv Sena (UBT)," she said.

The Sena leader then lodged a complaint against Sawant, based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

National Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar also sought police and the Election Commission's action in the matter.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's assembly election candidate Shaina N C, a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life, and added that a controversy was created for political reasons ahead of the assembly polls.

"I have always been in the forefront of giving women their due respect. My remarks were distorted and I was deliberately targeted. This hurt me. Still if my comments hurt anybody's sentiments, I regret it and apologise for the same. In my 55 years of public life, I have never insulted women," the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency said.

He asked what action was taken when other political leaders earlier called women leaders "Jersey cow" and "Surpankha".

"Were women honoured through such comments?... A state minister made derogatory remarks against Supriya Sule. Was any action taken?" he asked. The controversy regarding my remarks was raised for political reasons, he said.

"I had not named anyone. I feel sad that an attempt was made to tarnish my image. The comment was made on October 29 and it was remembered on November 1," Sawant said.

Shaina, who is contesting the November 20 assembly election from the Mumbadevi constituency, on Friday alleged that Sawant referred to her as "imported maal". "Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years 'maal' shows the mentality of Shiv Sena (UBT)," she said.

The Sena leader then lodged a complaint against Sawant, based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

National Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar also sought police and the Election Commission's action in the matter.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIV SENA CANDIDATE SHAINA N CSHIV SENA UBT MP ARVIND SAWANTARVIND SAWANT APOLOGIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.