Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Apologises For 'Imported Maal' Remark Against Shaina N C

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's assembly election candidate Shaina N C, a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life, and added that a controversy was created for political reasons ahead of the assembly polls.

"I have always been in the forefront of giving women their due respect. My remarks were distorted and I was deliberately targeted. This hurt me. Still if my comments hurt anybody's sentiments, I regret it and apologise for the same. In my 55 years of public life, I have never insulted women," the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency said.

He asked what action was taken when other political leaders earlier called women leaders "Jersey cow" and "Surpankha".

"Were women honoured through such comments?... A state minister made derogatory remarks against Supriya Sule. Was any action taken?" he asked. The controversy regarding my remarks was raised for political reasons, he said.