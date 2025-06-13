ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Selfies, Smiles, And Last Goodbyes’: Heartbreaking Stories Emerge From Air India Crash In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The crash of an Air India plane on Thursday, soon after takeoff in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has left a lone survivor, as almost all those on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick Airport have died.

Hours later, several final selfies and farewell videos, taken just before the crash, began circulating on social media, which are now haunting the memories of loved ones and reminding everyone of lives lost and dreams shattered.

Among the victims were families, newlyweds, professionals, and a former chief minister, each with a story of hope, which ended within a few seconds.

A farewell before forever

Khushboo Kanwar Rajpurohit, a newly married woman from Kharabera Purohit village in Jodhpur, was also among the passengers of the ill-fated Air India plane and was flying to London to reunite with her husband, Dr Vipul Singh Rajpurohit. The duo married just six months ago.

Khushboo Rajpurohit with her family (ETV Bharat)

The day before her flight, Khushboo bid a tearful adieu to her family in Balotra. The video of the emotional and joyful ‘Bidai’ (farewell) also appeared on social media, highlighting special moments every Indian family witnesses when a daughter departs for her new home. Some photos also show her father, Madan Singh Rajpurohit, standing beside her at the airport.

A family frozen in a final frame

Dr Prateek Joshi of Banswara started this journey with a hope to make a new beginning in his life as he was relocating to London with his family—wife, Dr Komi Vyas, their three children, including twin sons Pradyut and Nakul Joshi, and elder daughter Miraya.