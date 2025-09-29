ETV Bharat / bharat

Self-Styled Preacher Virender Deo Dixit Wanted In Rape Cases Dead, CBI Tells Court

New Delhi: Self-styled preacher Virender Deo Dixit, wanted in cases of alleged rape and mistreatment of his disciples at his Rohini ashram, had died in 2023, the CBI has learnt and will now seek abatement of the trial.

Dixit, against whom an Interpol Blue Notice was issued in 2018, was allegedly on the run after the CBI registered cases against him on the orders of the Delhi High Court in 2017.

The CBI had been on his trail, with the search going up to Nepal. The agency had also announced a reward of Rs five lakh for anyone giving credible information about him.

The Hyderabad unit of the agency got the information about the death of Dixit in January 2025 which was confirmed recently, officials said on Monday, adding the court has been informed.

He was in his early eighties at the time of his demise in 2023, they said. The High Court had directed the CBI to register cases on the allegations that he had confined several women at his ashram, Adhyatmik Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, in Rohini here.