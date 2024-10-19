Seizure Of Drone By BSF Along India-Bangladesh Border Puts Guarding Agency Into A Tizzy

New Delhi: In a first, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized the most advanced drone along the India-Bangladesh border. The seizure has also put the border guarding agency into a tizzy as drones are being used along India’s western frontier by terrorist organisations to supply arms and ammunition as well as contraband items.

A BSF spokesperson said that the troops of the 145 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) stationed at ICP Petrapole, West Bengal, intercepted an illegal drone being transported into India by a Bangladeshi passenger. He said that BSF personnel detected the drone during a manual baggage scan at the passenger terminal on Friday.

“The passenger, holding a Bangladeshi passport, was found carrying a DJI RC2 Mini 4 Pro drone, along with accessories, concealed in his luggage,” the spokesperson said. When questioned, the individual claimed the drone was for personal use but was unable to provide the necessary documentation, such as purchase receipts, registration, or travel declarations, which are required by Indian Customs regulations and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines for drone transport and use, the official said.

The individual, along with the drone and accessories worth Rs 90,000, was handed over to the Customs Authority at the Petrapole Land Customs Station for further investigation. “Our vigilant troops at ICP Petrapole acted promptly to detect and prevent the illegal entry of a drone into India. Incidents like this highlight the importance of strict border security protocols to prevent the unauthorised transportation of prohibited items, including drones,” said NK Pandey, DIG of the South Bengal Frontier of BSF.

Terrorist organisations based in Pakistan use drones along the Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab sectors to transport drugs as well as arms and ammunition. In the first six months of this year, BSF recovered 126 drones and 150 kg of heroin from along the India-Pakistan border. In 2023, the BSF in Punjab captured 107 drones or UAVs coming from Pakistan.