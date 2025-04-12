Seesawing Weather: IMD Alerts Several States For Heavy Rainfall And Heatwave Conditions

New Delhi: In its recent forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said rain accompanied by thunderstorms along with a rise in mercury is expected in the coming days. Several states are likely to get either hailstorms, squalls and heatwaves or clear and humid conditions.

Uttarakhand and some northeastern states, particularly sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalya are projected to experience light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and windy weather. The IMD expects heavy rain in these states, particularly between April 13 and 15.

Isolated hailstorms are expected in Uttarakhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on April 12, while dust storms are expected in eastern Rajasthan. In southern India, IMD issued alerts of thunderstorms and lightning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Karnataka, five days in advance. In light of the severe weather warnings, IMD has advised the public to stay indoors during severe thunderstorm conditions, and avoid taking shelter under trees.

For the northwest, central and western India, the next couple of days will be on the cooler side with the maximum temperature predicted to drop by 2 notches. However, temperatures are expected to rise by 3–5°C in the following four days. The weather in Delhi, for instance, is pleasant now, but could witness heat from April 14 onward.

Isolated pockets of western Rajasthan are expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 14 and 15, with severe heatwaves forecast for April 16 and 17. Neighbouring Gujarat is also likely to experience similar conditions from April 15 to 17. Dry and warmer weather is set to return across many regions after April 13.

On Friday, strong dust storms wrapped Delhi and surrounding areas, causing damage, injuries and massive disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with over 50 flights delayed, 25 diverted and seven cancelled.. A red alert was issued, and thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 70 km/h were recorded. One person was killed and several others were injured in separate storm-related incidents.

The IMD expects light rain, drizzle and strong surface winds in Delhi on Saturday, with the temperature expected to remain between 22°C and 34°C. A yellow alert remains in place for April 12 and 13. Humidity is at 63 per cent, and the air quality has improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' as the AQI stood at 119.

Mumbai is expected to remain sultry and humid over the weekend, with IMD forecasting clear skies and no heatwave for the city. On April 12, the temperature is likely to be in the range of 25°C to 33°C with 77 per cent humidity. Similar conditions are forecast for April 13. Mumbai's AQI stayed at 61, categorised as satisfactory.

