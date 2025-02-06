Seems TN Guv Adopted His Own Procedure: SC On Row Over Assent To Bills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi "seems to have adopted his own procedure" and shot a volley of questions at him for refusing to give assent to the bills passed by the legislative assembly, wondering how long the governor will withhold his assent to the bills and what is he expected to do after that?

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench was hearing two petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government concerning the prolonged confrontation between the state assembly and the governor over his refusal to assent to bills passed by the legislature.

The bench said it does not make any sense that the governor withholds his assent and doesn't ask the legislative assembly to reconsider the bills, thereby frustrating the second part of Article 200 (which gives the governor the power to approve or withhold approval of bills passed by the state legislature). "He seems to have adopted his own procedure", Justice Pardiwala observed. Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the governor, said he will dispel that notion.

The AG said in one of the cases, the chancellor is the appointing authority and as per UGC regulations, which are binding according to the governor, the composition of search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of VCs in state universities is in the hands of the governor.

To this, the bench said it can be tested in the context of Article 14 and for being manifestly arbitrary. AG said these bills are not about new legislation but only about amending the existing ones. The bench said the governor could have drawn the attention of the government and "he could have said a,b,c,…you need (to review)".

"Show some contemporaneous record to connect this decision, that I withhold assent, otherwise how will the court understand what weighed with him.…. You need to show us through the contemporaneous record available with the office of the governor what was discussed and what was looked into. What are the lacunas, loopholes, which the governor found?" Justice Pardiwala told Venkatramani.

The bench insisted that it would wanted to see what was the basis of the governor's decision. "The (state) has not only alleged malice in law but has also alleged malice in fact. So, you need to dispel all this”, the bench told the AG, adding that the top law officer needs to show the court why the governor withheld his assent. "What was discussed, what was weighed…", the bench questioned the AG.

The bench pointed out that the governor's declaration that he was withholding assent to the bills came soon after the apex court ruled in the Punjab governor's case that governors cannot veto the assembly by sitting over bills. To this, AG said it just happened, a coincidence, that the judgment came.

During the daylong hearing, Justice Pardiwala asked AG to show the material which formed the basis of the governor’s decision to withhold the assent to the bills passed by the TN legislative assembly.

The AG replied the controversy is not essentially about the governor not having acted in breach of the mandate of Article 200, but indirectly the state government wants the apex court to give a stamp of approval on the legitimacy and the legality of the laws (bills passed by the legislative assembly). "I doubt that it can be done at all…", the AG said.

Justice Pardiwala said the AG's principal contention seems to be that when the governor decided to withhold assent, he never thought to refer it back to the state government.

"For the time being we proceed on the footing that the governor for x, y, z, reasons decided to withhold the assent by not asking the assembly/ state government to reconsider those bills. Then, what is expected of the governor to do after taking this call of withholding the assent?" remarked Justice Pardiwala.

"For how long the governor will withhold his assent to the bills and what is he expected to do after? Because you argue that the governor asked them to reconsider. Therefore, the governor would have asked them to reconsider and after reconsideration, it came back when they argued that the governor does not have any discretion. To meet with that, you argue that the governor only said he withholds the assent. The Governor never sent it back. For the time being we proceed on the footing that he did it. What is he expected to do thereafter”, the bench asked.

Venkataramani elaborated on the perception of Article 200 and its historical significance. However, Justice Pardiwala made it clear that judges are not keen on history on this topic. "We are not interested in history. We are only interested in giving plain and simple interpretation to the articles of the Constitution. We want to understand what was expected of the governor to do after he decided that I must withhold the assent?" Justice Pardiwala said.

The bench observed the governor had the option to refer all the 12 bills to the President but he first referred two bills and refrained from assenting to the remaining bills. "What is next? Can he say I will not grant assent? I will not refer it to the President nor I will ask the assembly to reconsider. Keep quiet", Justice Pardiwala remarked.

To this, the AG said he does not think that the governor can do that. The bench said the governor never sent it back and only said he withheld his consent and "is there any article of the Constitution governing such a scenario. So, we have to fall back on Article 200". AG said Article 200 is the complete bible.

The bench asked why the governor took so long to send the bills to the President in the name of repugnance.

"What is something so gross in the bills for which the governor took three years to find?" it asked.

SC Frames Questions in TN Govt-Guv Row

Earlier in the day, senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi, Dr AM Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi and P Wilson, representing the state government, made submissions before the bench. The bench framed the following issues for decision:

1. What is the concept of a Pocket Veto? Does it find a place within the constitutional framework of India?

2. Is the discretion of the governor to present a bill to the President limited to specific matters? Or does it extend beyond certain prescribed subjects?

3. When a state legislative assembly passes a bill and sends it to the governor for assent and the governor withholds it but the bill is passed by the House again and resubmitted, does the governor have the authority to withhold it?

4. What consideration weighed the governor by which the bill was presented to the President?

5. How is Article 200 to be construed? A bill is presented to the governor, but he returns for reconsideration in terms of the first proviso and the bill is presented to the governor who withholds assent but the legislature passes the bill again. Is the governor bound to assent in both cases?

The apex court is likely to continue hearing the matter on Friday.