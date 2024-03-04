Seeking Blessing from Bikaner People and Confident They Will Be with Me: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who will once again fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Bikaner constituency, expressed confidence that the people will bless him.

Meghwal, who represents the Bikaner constituency in the Lok Sabha, was here for the saffron party's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme. "I am seeking blessing from Bikaner people and I am confident that they will bless me," Arjun Ram Meghwal told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Recently senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remarked that the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister was more powerful than the Chief Minister.

Asked about it, Meghwal quipped, "This is Ashok Gehlot's frustration. When Ashok Gehlot became the Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot wanted to become the Chief Minister, but he could not. Take those two months and now when Bhajan Lal Sharma is the Chief Minister, who has done more work, it can be seen."

Meghwal also said that progress was happening rapidly under Bhajan Lal Sharma and the current Chief Minister has fulfilled 25 to 30 per cent of the promises made before the Rajasthan polls.

Arjun Ram Meghwal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the most popular leader in the globe. "I have been a student of political science and I am aware among the political parties the most popular leader is (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. He is the leader of the BJP and that is a different matter," added Arjun Ram Meghwal.

"If we speak about global leaders, among the Presidents or Prime Ministers, even among them Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader," he added.

He also said that the election manifesto of the BJP is being made by taking into account the suggestions of common people. "There are three people from Rajasthan in the manifesto committee related - Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rao Rajendra Singh and me. We will take suggestions on how India can be developed and we are working with a big agenda," added Meghwal, also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

Meghwal also said former Jana Sangh leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee opposed Article 370 and sacrificed his life for it. "The Prime Minister has given a target that the BJP should win 370 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should win 400 seats. This time it is going to be above 400," he concluded.