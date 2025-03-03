Seeing Very Inspiring Life Journeys Being Shared By Women On NaMo App: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has been seeing very inspiring life journeys being shared on the 'NaMo App Open Forum' from which a few women will be selected for taking over his digital social media accounts on the International Women's Day.

Calling on people to celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women, Modi said last week he will hand over his various social media accounts to women achievers from different walks of life to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I've been seeing very inspiring life journeys being shared on the NaMo App Open Forum, from which a few women will be selected for a social media takeover of my digital social media accounts on 8th March, which is Women’s Day." "I urge more such life journeys to be shared," he added.

In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address, Modi had said these successful women would talk about their work and experience on his social media accounts. "Let us celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women," he had said, lauding the increasing participation of women in different sectors.

The prime minister handed over his social media accounts to seven leading women from different fields on March 8, 2020, in a similar gesture. With followers in the tens of millions on X, YouTube and Instagram, among other platforms, Modi is one of the most-followed global leaders on social media.