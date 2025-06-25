ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Tightened, Mock Drills Intensified: Countdown Begins For Amarnath Yatra 2025

Srinagar: With the annual Amarnath Yatra just days away, top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said they have put in place a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan. In the lead-up to the July 3 start, senior police officers have been overseeing mock drills across the valley to test preparedness and ensure smooth coordination on the ground.

Speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other agencies, has implemented an “in-depth and robust” security plan for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, which will conclude on August 9.

“Compared to last year, this time we have multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements so that we can make the pilgrimage safe and smooth for the devotees,” Birdi said, adding that forces are currently undergoing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) drills across key sections of the Yatra route and interior valley areas.

“These drills ensure prompt and refined responses in case of any contingency. Whether it's camps, road sections, or interior zones, each area is being prepared thoroughly,” he said.

The IGP also lauded the local population for their ongoing cooperation. “No pilgrimage can happen without the support of the locals. They have always shown great enthusiasm in welcoming pilgrims and ensuring they feel safe and cared for,” he said.

“All our forces are alert and aligned. And as always, it's the people of Kashmir who make the Yatra a success. We are fully prepared,” IGP Birdi said.