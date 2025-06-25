Security Tightened, Mock Drills Intensified: Countdown Begins For Amarnath Yatra 2025

Srinagar: With the annual Amarnath Yatra just days away, top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said they have put in place a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan. In the lead-up to the July 3 start, senior police officers have been overseeing mock drills across the valley to test preparedness and ensure smooth coordination on the ground.
Speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other agencies, has implemented an “in-depth and robust” security plan for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, which will conclude on August 9.
“Compared to last year, this time we have multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements so that we can make the pilgrimage safe and smooth for the devotees,” Birdi said, adding that forces are currently undergoing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) drills across key sections of the Yatra route and interior valley areas.
“These drills ensure prompt and refined responses in case of any contingency. Whether it's camps, road sections, or interior zones, each area is being prepared thoroughly,” he said.
The IGP also lauded the local population for their ongoing cooperation. “No pilgrimage can happen without the support of the locals. They have always shown great enthusiasm in welcoming pilgrims and ensuring they feel safe and cared for,” he said.
“All our forces are alert and aligned. And as always, it's the people of Kashmir who make the Yatra a success. We are fully prepared,” IGP Birdi said.
Parallel to the security briefings, high-intensity mock drills were held along both the south Kashmir Pahalgam and central Kashmir Baltal routes, as well as at the Yatra Niwas in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, to test emergency response and coordination between multiple agencies.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, who supervised the drills at Pantha Chowk, said the exercises simulated bomb blasts, stampedes, fire outbreaks, terror attacks, and road accidents.
“Police, CAPF, SDRF, and other departments worked in close synergy. This drill sends a clear message that the Yatra is secure and the administration is fully equipped to respond to any challenge,” he said.
In north Kashmir's Bandipora district, DIG (North Kashmir) Maqsood-ul-Zaman inspected the Shadipora Transit Camp and reviewed the deployment in the wake of recent terror threats, including the deadly Pahalgam attack earlier this month.
"This year's Yatra is especially challenging, but all arrangements—technical and ground-level—are in place,” Zaman told reporters. “We have sanitised drone-threat zones and conducted targeted mock drills. The deployment is tight, and our readiness is complete,” he added.
