Security tightened in parts of Delhi after Centre notifies CAA rules

Hours after the Centre notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, rules, police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in some parts of Delhi like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas. Police flag march is being conducted in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi.

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas across the national capital following the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday, officials said. Police personnel and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in some parts, with flag march being conducted in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi, they said.

Delhi witnessed communal riots in 2020 over the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens). "Safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," DCP northeast Joy Tirkey told PTI. He further said that intensive patrolling and checking is being carried out by northeast district police personnel and paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas. Everyone is requested to follow the safety instructions, the officer said.

"We have intensified night vigil along with paramilitary forces. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation. We took out flag marches for the safety of every single common," the DCP said.

The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

