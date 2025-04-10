ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Tightened At Patiala House Court Ahead Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Likely Appearance

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court, where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official said.

Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court, and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter. Meanwhile, Tihar Jail officials said all preparations had been made to lodge Rana in a high-security prison ward, and they were waiting for court orders.