CRPF Jawan Killed; Security Team Ambushed In Manipur

Cachar/Jiribam : Violence erupted once again in the northeastern state of Manipur on Sunday when a CRPF jawan was killed in a ghastly incident. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan succumbed to bleeding wounds after several armed miscreants launched an attack, targeting a joint team of the CRPF and the Manipur Police. The incident took place in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday.

The unidentified armed personnel targeted the security team which consisted of the CRPF 20th battalion and Manipur Police. The ambush took place around 9.40 am. The attack was carried out at a time when the security situation in the northeastern state remained grim amid the ongoing violence that started in the state in May 2023. Manipur has been troubled by the prolonged ethnic violence with the government and the police stepping up activities to tighten the security situation.

The miscreants launched the attack as a group of joint security personnel was approaching the Manbung village. The security team came there to carry out a search operation as part of the investigation related to the July 13 firing incident.

The slain CRPF jawan has been identified as the 43-year-old Ajay Kumar Jha, who hails from Bihar. The other three injured jawans include a sub-inspector (SI) of the Jiribam police station, official sources added.