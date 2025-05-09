Security Stepped Up In Kashmir After Pakistan Targets Jammu, Education Institutions Shut

Srinagar: Security was intensified in Kashmir Thursday night with checkpoints established at multiple places to prevent any potential threat following the drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in Jammu.
In the capital Srinagar and other major towns, an increased presence of Police and Paramilitary forces were seen at key junctions.
The heightened alert followed Pakistan's multiple drone and missile attacks targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along the International border in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.
But no casualties or material losses were reported in the attack, an official statement said.
"The threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means," the spokeperson said.
In frontier Kupwara, villagers reported shelling and firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control, forcing people to take shelter in underground bunkers.
In the last two days, villagers in the remote border areas have borne the brunt of heavy shelling from Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of 17 people, including four women and five children, across Jammu and Kashmir.
The Valley experienced widespread power outages. A senior official from power development department said the outages will continue for sometime.
Education Institutions Shut
As a precautionary measure, the authorities shut all education institutions including schools, colleges and universities across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Minister of Education Sakina told ETV Bharat that the education institutions will remain closed till further orders.
Pakistan's drone attack comes after India carried our strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' targeting nine terror camps including that of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, in response to Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator on April 22.
In a related move, the government appointed senior bureaucrats as 'mentors' for guiding district administrations to oversee relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations. Besides, the officers have been tasked with reviewing security of vital installations and ensuring availability of essential services including water, electricity, communications, road connectivity and monitoring the availability of food grains, vegetables, fuel and LPG.
