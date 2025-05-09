ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Stepped Up In Kashmir After Pakistan Targets Jammu, Education Institutions Shut

Srinagar: Security was intensified in Kashmir Thursday night with checkpoints established at multiple places to prevent any potential threat following the drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in Jammu.

In the capital Srinagar and other major towns, an increased presence of Police and Paramilitary forces were seen at key junctions.

The heightened alert followed Pakistan's multiple drone and missile attacks targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur along the International border in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

But no casualties or material losses were reported in the attack, an official statement said.

"The threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means," the spokeperson said.

In frontier Kupwara, villagers reported shelling and firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control, forcing people to take shelter in underground bunkers.

In the last two days, villagers in the remote border areas have borne the brunt of heavy shelling from Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of 17 people, including four women and five children, across Jammu and Kashmir.