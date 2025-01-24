Security Stepped Up For Smooth Republic Day In Kashmir

Srinagar: From frisking to aerial surveillance, security has been stepped up in Kashmir in the run-up to the Republic Day. The main function will see Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisting the national flag and taking the salute in the winter capital Jammu with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as the chief guest.

In Srinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the Republic Day function and hoist the national flag at Bakshi Stadium. He is expected to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Balidan Stambh inside Pratap Park in Srinagar. But it isn’t known as of now whether he will visit the site before or after the main event.

Republic Day rehearsal (ETV Bharat)

A thick blanket of security was thrown around both sites with Jammu & Kashmir Police and security forces deployed around. In Srinagar and elsewhere, the Police and Paramilitary forces were seen deployed on key roads and junctions and were seen carrying out frisking of commuters.

Security beefed up in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Barricades and checkpoints have been set up at key entry and exit points to keep a watch on public movement and check vehicles entering Srinagar. Major markets in the city including Lal Chowk, Maharaja Bazar, Jahangir Chowk and others are under surveillance with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) maintaining high alert.

Around the main Republic Day function in Bakshi Stadium drones, spotters and CCTV cameras have been employed to keep an effective vigil. Similar arrangements have also been put around Republic Day function venues in other districts. "Proper and secure arrangements have been made for those who want to participate in the function," said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar Birdi.

He was talking to reporters after a full-dress rehearsal at the Bakshi Stadium here on Friday. Birdi said that multi-tier security arrangements are in place and surveillance is being maintained to ensure smooth conduct of the function in the Valley. The top police officer appealed to people to participate in Republic Day programmes in large numbers.

"I request the people to come in large numbers. Just have an I-card along with you and there is no need for a special pass etc. Anyone can come to attend the functions," he said.