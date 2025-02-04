Security Meeting Over J&K Situation To Continue On Wednesday

New Delhi: The high-level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah over the present situation of Jammu & Kashmir will continue on Wednesday, officials said.

"The meeting which started in the afternoon on Tuesday, was cut short due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply in the Parliament. The meeting will now continue on Wednesday in the Parliament," an official said. The meeting called by Home Minister Shah took place against the killing of a retired army personnel by terrorists at Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, an ex-army man, was killed, while his wife and niece were injured in a terrorist attack in Kulgam on Monday. The meeting called by Shah was supposed to take place at North Block but later shifted to the Parliament annexe.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, and other senior officials were present in the meeting. Officials from J&K also participated in the meeting through hybrid mode. The uprising in terror incidents has raised a major concern for the security agencies in J&K. In fact, the terror shift from Kashmir to the Jammu region has further worsened the situation.

The fresh emergence of terror incidents in areas like Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu & Rajouri have forced the security agencies to review their counter-terror tactics. According to the official, Home Minister Shah during the meeting will review the preparedness of the security forces and the road map to curb the escalating terror graph in J&K.

During the meeting on Tuesday, according to the officials, Shah reviewed the outcomes of the December security meeting. In December last, Shah while chairing a security meeting asked the security agencies for better coordination among each other. The meeting that will continue on Wednesday is also likely to review the issue of infiltration from across the border.