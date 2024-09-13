Security Meet In Delhi To Find Solutions To Major National Security Challenges

New Delhi: To find solutions to major national security challenges through discussions amongst senior police officials managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level and domain experts, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies Conference – 2024 in New Delhi on Friday.
“The idea of the National Security Strategies Conference was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the DGsP/IGsP Conference to find solutions to major national security challenges through discussions amongst a unique mix of senior police leadership managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level and domain experts of specialised fields,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
The roadmap to solutions to emerging national security challenges will be chalked out with the top police leadership of states, UTs, CAPFs, and CPOs during the two-day conference.
Significantly, to implement the decisions taken during the annual DGsP/IGsP conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a DGsP/IGsP Conference Recommendations' Dashboard developed by the NCRB was also launched during the inauguration programme.
Over 750 officers are participating in the conference from across the country, which is being held in a hybrid format combining physical and virtual modes.
Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Additional/Deputy NSA and heads of CAPFs and CPOs have been attending the conference in Delhi.
DGPs of States and UTs as well as young police officers at the cutting-edge level and domain experts from specialised fields joined the conference from the respective state capitals through the virtual mode.
Before the inauguration, Home Minister Amit Shah also laid a wreath at the Martyrs column and paid homage to the valorous martyrs, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
