ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Guard Flees With Rs 15.15 Crore In Gold and Cash from Bengaluru Jeweller’s Residence

A Bengaluru security guard allegedly stole gold and cash worth Rs 15.15 crore from gold merchant Surendra Kumar Jain’s home, said the police.

In a high-profile robbery case, a security guard allegedly looted gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 15.15 crore from the residence of Bengaluru-based gold merchant Surendra Kumar Jain, the owner of Arihant Jewellers, according to the police.
Arihant Jewellers (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 seconds ago

Bengaluru: In a high-profile robbery case, a security guard allegedly looted gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 15.15 crore from the residence of Bengaluru-based gold merchant Surendra Kumar Jain, the owner of Arihant Jewellers, according to the police.

The Vijayanagar police station registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Jain, who disclosed that his guard, Namraj, a Nepal native, executed the theft while the family was away.

The police said, "Namraj had been employed at Jain’s jewellery shop for six months and, due to his housing needs, was also provided a room within Jain's residence. Alongside his primary security duties, he helped with minor household tasks like watering the garden. However, Jain’s family left for Girnari, Gujarat, on November 1, for a fair, Namraj allegedly absconded with valuables, including gold ornaments and cash, valued at approximately Rs 15.15 crore.

When the family returned on November 7 they found that their home was looted, with Namraj nowhere to be found. Immediately, Jain lodged a complaint and based on his complaint, Officers from the Vijayanagar station, along with Bengaluru West Division DCP S Girish, visited the scene to gather evidence and begin investigations. After registering an FIR, the police launched a man-hunt to locate Namraj, who is believed to have fled Bengaluru.

Read more: Two Injured as Robbers Open Fire in Jewellery Shop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a high-profile robbery case, a security guard allegedly looted gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 15.15 crore from the residence of Bengaluru-based gold merchant Surendra Kumar Jain, the owner of Arihant Jewellers, according to the police.

The Vijayanagar police station registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Jain, who disclosed that his guard, Namraj, a Nepal native, executed the theft while the family was away.

The police said, "Namraj had been employed at Jain’s jewellery shop for six months and, due to his housing needs, was also provided a room within Jain's residence. Alongside his primary security duties, he helped with minor household tasks like watering the garden. However, Jain’s family left for Girnari, Gujarat, on November 1, for a fair, Namraj allegedly absconded with valuables, including gold ornaments and cash, valued at approximately Rs 15.15 crore.

When the family returned on November 7 they found that their home was looted, with Namraj nowhere to be found. Immediately, Jain lodged a complaint and based on his complaint, Officers from the Vijayanagar station, along with Bengaluru West Division DCP S Girish, visited the scene to gather evidence and begin investigations. After registering an FIR, the police launched a man-hunt to locate Namraj, who is believed to have fled Bengaluru.

Read more: Two Injured as Robbers Open Fire in Jewellery Shop in Bengaluru

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARIHANT JEWELLERSSECURITY GUARD FLEES WITH JEWELLERYVIJAYANAGAR POLICE STATIONSECURITY GUARD FLEES WITH CRORES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.