Security Guard Flees With Rs 15.15 Crore In Gold and Cash from Bengaluru Jeweller’s Residence

Bengaluru: In a high-profile robbery case, a security guard allegedly looted gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 15.15 crore from the residence of Bengaluru-based gold merchant Surendra Kumar Jain, the owner of Arihant Jewellers, according to the police.
The Vijayanagar police station registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Jain, who disclosed that his guard, Namraj, a Nepal native, executed the theft while the family was away.
The police said, "Namraj had been employed at Jain’s jewellery shop for six months and, due to his housing needs, was also provided a room within Jain's residence. Alongside his primary security duties, he helped with minor household tasks like watering the garden. However, Jain’s family left for Girnari, Gujarat, on November 1, for a fair, Namraj allegedly absconded with valuables, including gold ornaments and cash, valued at approximately Rs 15.15 crore.
When the family returned on November 7 they found that their home was looted, with Namraj nowhere to be found. Immediately, Jain lodged a complaint and based on his complaint, Officers from the Vijayanagar station, along with Bengaluru West Division DCP S Girish, visited the scene to gather evidence and begin investigations. After registering an FIR, the police launched a man-hunt to locate Namraj, who is believed to have fled Bengaluru.
Read more: Two Injured as Robbers Open Fire in Jewellery Shop in Bengaluru