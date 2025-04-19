ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Unearth Naxalite Bunker In Bijapur

Bijapur: A Naxalite bunker was unearthed on Friday during an anti-Naxalite operation by security forces in the Murkarajgutta Hills in Chhattishgarh's Bijapur.

The bunker, stuffed with items used by the ultras, was covered with a concrete slab. After entering it, security forces found six solar plates, six jackets, two Maoist uniforms and two ceiling fans.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said, "The Cobra 208 team went on an anti-Maoist operation from the Jidpalli Camp. During the operation, a Naxal bunker was found in the hills of Murkarajgutta. The bunker-like room was 20x08 feet. The Cobra 208 team has so far destroyed 12 such bunkers by conducting search operations in the hill and forest of Murkarajgutta.

Earlier, weapon-making equipment, tools and explosives were also recovered from the forests of Komatpalli and Tumrel.

On April 14, five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), planted by Naxalites to target security forces, were recovered in Bijapur. The IEDs were detected on a dirt track near Mankeli village by a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and local police during an area domination and demining operation. While three IEDs, weighing two kg each, were packed in beer bottles, two devices, weighing three kg to five kg each, were packed in steel tiffin boxes.