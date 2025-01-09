Security Forces Recover Two IEDs In Bijapur

Bijapur: Two IEDs were recovered from the footpath of Murdanda in the Awapalli area here during a de-mining operation by a joint team of Bijapur Police and the CRPF on Thursday, sources said.
The IEDs, planted in beer bottles by the Naxalites, were intended to harm security forces, the source added.
For the last few days, de-mining operations in Bijapur have unearthed several IEDs planted on the routes often crisscrossed by security forces.
On January 6, eight security personnel and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in were martyred following an IED blast in Ambeli village of Bairamgarh tehsil between the Bhejji and Kutru Police Station areas. Jawans of the 196th CRPF battalion recovered 22 KG of explosives kept in a blue-coloured plastic drum from the Usur Police Station area the same day.
On January 7, security forces two Maoists, from Sukma, responsible for planting explosives aimed at targeting soldiers. They were arrested following the discovery of two 15 kg bombs placed between Gorgunda and Polampalli on December 28.
The Superintendent of Police of Sukma Kiran Chavan confirmed the arrests of the Maoists. Upon learning about the explosives, the police acted swiftly for their on-site defusal, preventing a potential disaster.
During interrogation, the arrested individuals — 20-year-old Madvi Lakka and 24-year-old Madvi Handa — confessed to their involvement in the nefarious attack. They revealed that the explosives were intended to detonate as soldiers passed along Jagargunda Road, an area frequently used during military operations.
The soldiers were engaged in area domination activities in response to increased Naxalite movements when they received intelligence about the bomb plot. Acting on the information, police forces were able to navigate the route between Dornapal and Jagargunda, successfully neutralising the threat.
Also Read: