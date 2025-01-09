ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Recover Two IEDs In Bijapur

Bijapur: Two IEDs were recovered from the footpath of Murdanda in the Awapalli area here during a de-mining operation by a joint team of Bijapur Police and the CRPF on Thursday, sources said.

The IEDs, planted in beer bottles by the Naxalites, were intended to harm security forces, the source added.

For the last few days, de-mining operations in Bijapur have unearthed several IEDs planted on the routes often crisscrossed by security forces.

On January 6, eight security personnel and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in were martyred following an IED blast in Ambeli village of Bairamgarh tehsil between the Bhejji and Kutru Police Station areas. Jawans of the 196th CRPF battalion recovered 22 KG of explosives kept in a blue-coloured plastic drum from the Usur Police Station area the same day.