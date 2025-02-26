Security Forces Recover Naxal Medical Equipment In Chhattisgarh's Sukma As Elimination Operations Intensify

Sukma: In a major development, security forces recovered several medical supplies and other stock from a Naxal hideout here in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. This comes as authorities intensified anti-Naxal operations in the region.
The seized items included medical examination tools, an eye-testing machine, the IOL Master Optometer, and an eye-testing lens kit. Other medical items included a hot water bag and a stethoscope.
According to officials, the Naxalites have been increasingly relying on makeshift healthcare in remote forest areas amid several anti-Naxal operations. “Access to formal medical assistance for Naxals remained largely affected due to the ongoing military operations,” they said.
Security forces also recovered several other items from the hideout including improvised tin plates, cotton ribbons, an iron cutting machine, foldable aluminium ladders, portable speakers, an electric switchboard, and a red flag.
Police said the items found in the hideout indicated the continued presence and activities of Naxalites in the region.
The recovery comes as security forces have beefed up their presence in the Naxal stronghold—Bastar, which witnessed significant success in the fight against the Naxalims.
Around 215 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in 2024 alone in the Bastar division of the state while over 80 Naxals have reportedly been killed this year.
The operations that took place in strategic locations like Abujhmad, Bijapur's National Park, and Sukma's inner woods, forced the Naxalites deeper into the forests.
This year marks a turning point in the fight against Naxalism as the Union home ministry has declared a goal to eradicate it by March 31, 2026.
