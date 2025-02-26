ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Recover Naxal Medical Equipment In Chhattisgarh's Sukma As Elimination Operations Intensify

Sukma: In a major development, security forces recovered several medical supplies and other stock from a Naxal hideout here in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. This comes as authorities intensified anti-Naxal operations in the region.

The seized items included medical examination tools, an eye-testing machine, the IOL Master Optometer, and an eye-testing lens kit. Other medical items included a hot water bag and a stethoscope.

According to officials, the Naxalites have been increasingly relying on makeshift healthcare in remote forest areas amid several anti-Naxal operations. “Access to formal medical assistance for Naxals remained largely affected due to the ongoing military operations,” they said.

Motor machine of Naxalites (ETV Bharat)

Security forces also recovered several other items from the hideout including improvised tin plates, cotton ribbons, an iron cutting machine, foldable aluminium ladders, portable speakers, an electric switchboard, and a red flag.