Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition from Forest in Kupwara

By PTI

A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police led to the discovery of extensive arms and ammunition in the Keran sector. The cache included AK-47 rounds, grenades, RPG grounds, and IED components. The recovery is considered crucial given the current security climate and forthcoming events.

Representative Image (ANI)

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in the Keran sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Keran Sector, Kupwara, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

Searches in the indicated area have led to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices and other war-like stores, it said.

The army said the recovery is significant considering the prevailing security situation and upcoming events. It is a shot in the arm for the security forces, the army added.

