Security Forces Recover 10 Kg IED In Sukma

Sukma: Security forces on Tuesday recovered IED weighing 10 kg in Sukma of Chhattisgarh, a day after eight security personnel and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in were blown up in a blast.

A combined team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police found the explosive device near Belpochcha village on the Konta-Golapalli road, a police official said.

He said during a de-mining exercise on the route, security personnel spotted the IED planted under the road and averted a major mishap. The explosive has been neutralised.

Naxalites on Monday blew up the security personnel's vehicle using a 60-70 kg IED near Ambeli village under the Kutru police station area in Bijapur in which eight security personnel, four each from the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters units, travelling in the SUV and the driver died on the spot.

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during their anti-Naxal operations in Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.