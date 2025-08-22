Security Forces Killed Four Hardcore Foreign Terrorists In J&K In Last One-And-A-Half Months: Govt Official

New Delhi: A joint team of security forces led by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has neutralized four hardcore foreign terrorists and apprehended 13 over ground workers (OGW) in the last one-and-a-half months.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of slain terrorists. A senior government official told ETV Bharat that 11 arms, 201 rounds of ammunition, 24 grenades, one bomb and one IED have been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.
On July 28, a joint operation of 4 Para, 24 RR, SOG, Valley QAT CRPF and QAT of 54 Bn of CRPF neutralized three terrorists in the forest area of Mulnar in Srinagar. Two AK 47 rifles, 1 M-4 Rifles and magazines have been recovered from their possession. On August 3, a joint team of security forces killed another terrorist at Lammer in Kulgam and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 4 magazines, 102 rounds and 1 hand grenade.
“We are continuing our anti-terror operation jointly with other forces,” the official said. When asked whether CRPF will take over the security of urban hinterland in J&K by replacing the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the official said that the process is still in the discussion stage. “Nothing concrete has been finalized,” the official said.
With an aim to bolster the security of Indo-Pakistan border areas in J&K, the home ministry mooted the idea to reassign RR for border security. As far as security in naxal affected areas is concerned, the official said that since July 1 till date, as many as six Maoists have been neutralized besides apprehension of 62 Maoists and surrender of 104 others.
A huge cache of arms & ammunitions and cash including 22 arms, 156 IEDs, 985 ammunitions, 27 grenades, one bomb, 18137 detonators, .05 kg explosives, 79 gelatine sticks and Rs 35, 02, 810 have been recovered during the same period. A top Maoist Sodi Kanna, a sniper who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on him had been neutralized at Bijapur.
Referring to the northeastern theatre, the official said that as many as 92 insurgents and suspects have been apprehended from the northeastern states since July 1, 2025.
A huge cache of arms & ammunition and cache including 382 arms, 1703 round ammunitions, 37 grenades, 41 bombs, 53 IEDs, 19 detonators, 10 gelatine sticks, 624.0434 kg of narcotics and Rs 1,07,97,480 have been recovered from different states of the region.
Also Read
1 Terrorist Killed In Overnight Encounter In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam; Operation Continues