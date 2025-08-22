ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Killed Four Hardcore Foreign Terrorists In J&K In Last One-And-A-Half Months: Govt Official

New Delhi: A joint team of security forces led by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has neutralized four hardcore foreign terrorists and apprehended 13 over ground workers (OGW) in the last one-and-a-half months.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of slain terrorists. A senior government official told ETV Bharat that 11 arms, 201 rounds of ammunition, 24 grenades, one bomb and one IED have been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.

On July 28, a joint operation of 4 Para, 24 RR, SOG, Valley QAT CRPF and QAT of 54 Bn of CRPF neutralized three terrorists in the forest area of Mulnar in Srinagar. Two AK 47 rifles, 1 M-4 Rifles and magazines have been recovered from their possession. On August 3, a joint team of security forces killed another terrorist at Lammer in Kulgam and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 4 magazines, 102 rounds and 1 hand grenade.

“We are continuing our anti-terror operation jointly with other forces,” the official said. When asked whether CRPF will take over the security of urban hinterland in J&K by replacing the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the official said that the process is still in the discussion stage. “Nothing concrete has been finalized,” the official said.