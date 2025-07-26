ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Gun Down Three Naxalites In Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla (Ranchi): Three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday morning, police said. An AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot, police said.

Intelligence inputs were received that members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), had gathered at the Ghaghra forest, and were planning an attack on security forces, they added.

"An encounter broke out during a search operation by security forces in the Ghaghra forest area in which three Maoists were gunned down. One of the bodies has been identified as Dilip Lohara, sub-zonal commander of JJMP," Gumla SP Haris Bin Jama said.

Acting on the tip-off, the operation was carried out jointly by the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, in which several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, police said.

An AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot after the firing stopped. IG (operations) of Jharkhand Police, Michael S Raj, said.