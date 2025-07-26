Security Forces Gun Down Three Naxalites In Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla (Ranchi): Three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday morning, police said. An AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot, police said.
Intelligence inputs were received that members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), had gathered at the Ghaghra forest, and were planning an attack on security forces, they added.
"An encounter broke out during a search operation by security forces in the Ghaghra forest area in which three Maoists were gunned down. One of the bodies has been identified as Dilip Lohara, sub-zonal commander of JJMP," Gumla SP Haris Bin Jama said.
Acting on the tip-off, the operation was carried out jointly by the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, in which several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, police said.
An AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot after the firing stopped. IG (operations) of Jharkhand Police, Michael S Raj, said.
On Thursday, a total of 66 Naxalites, including 49 carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2.27 crore, surrendered in five districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, police officials said. While 25 cadres surrendered in Bijapur, 15 laid down arms in Dantewada, 13 in Kanker, eight in Narayanpur and five in Sukma. Twenty-seven of them were women.
The ultras surrendered before senior police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, an official said.
"They also claimed to be impressed by 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village), a state government scheme aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, new surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government and Poona Margham (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration), a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police," he added.
"Of the 25 who surrendered in Bijapur, 23 carried a collective bounty of Rs 1.15 crore. They include Ramanna Irpa (37), Odisha state committee member and special zonal committee member of Maoists who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, and his wife Rame Kalmu (30), a platoon party committee member (PPCM) who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.
