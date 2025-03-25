Security Forces Gun Down Three Naxalites In Encounter On Dantewada-Bijapur Border

Dantewada: Security forces and Maoists have engaged in a fierce encounter on the Dantewada and Bijapur border since 8 am on Tuesday. Both sides have been exchanging fires in which three ultras have been gunned down as per the latest update.

Their bodies have been recovered along with a large amount of weapons and ammunition. Confirming the encounter, Bastar IG Sunderraj P said a search operation is on to trace the Naxalites.

"The security personnel were amidst a search operation at the Dantewada-Bijapur border on Tuesday morning during which some Naxalites ambushed and fired at them. In the retaliatory fire, the jawans overpowered the Naxlaites who fled to the deep woods. Three bodies were retrieved by them along with a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition. A search operation has also been launched to hunt down the remaining Naxalites," Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set March 2026 as the deadline to wipe out the last trace of Naxlism from Chhattisgarh.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the Chhattishgarh legislative assembly on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebrations on Monday said the work of integrating people affected by the left-wing extremism into the mainstream has reached its pinnacle. "Very soon, Chhattisgarh will be successful in getting rid of Naxalism and a golden chapter will be added to the history of the state," she said.