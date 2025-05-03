Security Forces Gun Down Maoist, Recover Weapons In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.
The gunfight took place on Friday night in a deep forest under the Jugad Police Station limits where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official said, adding that the body of a Naxalite and a firearm were recovered from the spot, after the end of the firing.
The slain Naxalite is yet to be identified, and a search operation was underway in the area, the official further said. Following the encounter, security forces have been beefed up in the area to flush out the remaining Naxalites
Under Operation Kagar, aimed at eliminating Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh, security forces have been searching the Karegutta forest area on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in Bijapur district since April 22 to eliminate the Naxalites active in the area.
So far, bodies of five Naxalites have been recovered in the area, and two soldiers were injured in an IED blast in the Karegutta hills.
On Wednesday, six Naxalites, including three with rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The cadres, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officers in Dantewada, citing disillusionment with "hollow" Maoist ideology and growing internal differences, additional superintendent of police Smruthik Rajnala said.
The surrendered cadres said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.
Also Read: