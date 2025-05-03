ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Gun Down Maoist, Recover Weapons In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The gunfight took place on Friday night in a deep forest under the Jugad Police Station limits where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official said, adding that the body of a Naxalite and a firearm were recovered from the spot, after the end of the firing.

The slain Naxalite is yet to be identified, and a search operation was underway in the area, the official further said. Following the encounter, security forces have been beefed up in the area to flush out the remaining Naxalites

Under Operation Kagar, aimed at eliminating Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh, security forces have been searching the Karegutta forest area on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in Bijapur district since April 22 to eliminate the Naxalites active in the area.