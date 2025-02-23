ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Foil Maoist Attack Plot Near Camp In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Maoists concealed the IED inside a beer bottle near the newly established security camps in Chhattisgarh. ( Etv Bharat )

Bijapur: Security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, successfully thwarted a Maoist attack attempt after discovering an improvised explosive device (IED) planted just 100 metres from their camp in the Gangalur area. The timely detection prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

IED Concealed in Beer Bottle

Maoists had hidden the IED inside a beer bottle near the newly established security camps in Peediya and Mutvendi. The CRPF search team exposed the explosive plot during a routine patrol.

Personnel from the CRPF’s 85th and 199th battalions engaged in road opening and demining operations, discovered the device in the Peediya forest. "The IED was planted in a beer bottle and strategically placed by Naxalites," confirmed Bijapur ASP Chandrakant Govarna.