Security Forces Foil Maoist Attack Plot Near Camp In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, foiled a Maoist attack by detecting and defusing an IED planted 100 metres from their camp in the Gangalur area.

Security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, successfully thwarted a Maoist attack attempt after discovering an improvised explosive device (IED) planted just 100 metres from their camp in the Gangalur area.
Maoists concealed the IED inside a beer bottle near the newly established security camps in Chhattisgarh. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Bijapur: Security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, successfully thwarted a Maoist attack attempt after discovering an improvised explosive device (IED) planted just 100 metres from their camp in the Gangalur area. The timely detection prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

IED Concealed in Beer Bottle

Maoists had hidden the IED inside a beer bottle near the newly established security camps in Peediya and Mutvendi. The CRPF search team exposed the explosive plot during a routine patrol.

Personnel from the CRPF’s 85th and 199th battalions engaged in road opening and demining operations, discovered the device in the Peediya forest. "The IED was planted in a beer bottle and strategically placed by Naxalites," confirmed Bijapur ASP Chandrakant Govarna.

IED Successfully Defused

Acting swiftly, CRPF jawans neutralised the threat before it could cause harm. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) safely defused the explosive, foiling another Maoist attempt to target security personnel.

In response to the incident, security forces and the Bijapur police have intensified patrolling in the region. Officials remain on high alert, particularly in the forest areas surrounding Peediya, to prevent further insurgent activities.

