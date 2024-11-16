ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Directed To Take Necessary Steps To Restore Order, Peace In Manipur: MHA

Security personnel during a search operation and area domination in the vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. ( PTI )

New Delhi: All security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state as the security scenario remained "fragile" in the past few days, the Union Home Ministry said Saturday.

A fresh cycle of violence erupted in Manipur last Monday after 11 suspected militants, who allegedly attacked a police station and adjoining CRPF camp with sophisticated weapons in Manipur's Jiribam district, were killed in an exchange of fire. A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district.

"The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order," the ministry said on Saturday.

The Home Ministry said strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. It said important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation.

"The security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities," it said.

The Union Home Ministry requested the people to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state.

Seeing the fragile situation, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam on Thursday.