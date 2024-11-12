Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At World’s Highest Railway Bridge In J&K

Jammu: Security forces conducted a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, situated between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the drill was organized by the Reasi District Police in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF 126 Battalion, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Village Defense Guards (VDG), Civil Administration, and Fire, Emergency, and Medical teams.

The Chenab Bridge is a structural marvel built across a gorge in the Chenab River as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project, located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The information was by Police on social media handle X , In the post on X Police said District Police Reasi conducted a successful mock drill at Chenab Railway Bridge, Kouri.

The mock drill was conducted to check the preparedness of the forces on the ground within the shortest possible time to thwart the nefarious design of anti-national elements. A proactive step to safeguard vital infrastructure the police further said on X.