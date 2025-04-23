ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack | Security Beefed Up At Railway Stations; Special Train To Ferry Stranded Tourists

New Delhi: The Railways has beefed up security arrangements across its stations as well as in the trains in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which at least 26 people were shot dead.

A Senior Railway Official of Jammu division told ETV Bharat, "The Railways has already enhanced security arrangements in stations in Jammu and Kashmir and in the trains with the coordination of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. Extra force has been deployed in and around the stations to keep strict vigil at stations."

"Security personnel with dog squads are taking rounds at all possible places and vulnerable spots for checking to ensure safety of passengers and railway property. The railway has set up a 'Help Desk' at Jammu Station for assisting the tourists who are coming there for help. The Railways is planning to connect with their respective trains if the tourists’ number increases for returning back to their homes,” the official informed.

RPF personnel with GRP are keeping a strict vigil and monitor round-the-clock across the Indian Railway network and the stations for the safety of the travellers, senior railway officials said.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, "The railway has increased deployments of RPF and GRP all across the area especially at the vulnerable spots to ensure safety of railway assets and passengers after the Pahalgam attack on tourists. The tracks are being monitored for maintaining smooth train operations too."