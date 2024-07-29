Security Beefed Up as Students Protest in Old Rajinder Nagar Coaching Hub

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar amid a protest by IAS aspirants over the death of three students due to flooding in their institute's basement following heavy rains, officials said on Monday.

The protesters sat on the ground, demanding justice and compensation for the families of the deceased. They are also demanding strict action against those responsible.

"The police have erected barricades near the protest site where students are sitting and protesting. The security personnel were initially checking the ID cards, but now they have allowed everyone to go to the protest site. Two earthmovers have also reached the spot," said Ankit Singh, one of the protesters.

The aspirants have gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle whose students died after the basement institute was flooded following rains on Saturday. A senior police officer said, "We have deployed paramilitary forces and police in the area to maintain law and order."

A massive protest was witnessed on Sunday as well when the students squatted and blocked both the carriageways of the Pusa Road near the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

"We request all to maintain law and order. The Pusa Road is an important road with many hospitals in the vicinity. We have barricaded the area and deployed additional force to maintain peace. We will ensure that no one is disturbed due to the protest," said the officer.