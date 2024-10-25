Security Alarm After More Than 25 Flighst Get Bomb Threats Across Major Airports

New Delhi: More than 25 flights across several major Indian airports faced significant disruptions due to a series of bomb threats from unknown quarters on Friday. The threats led to heightened security measures and left passengers in a state of confusion and panic.
The first threat was reported early this morning at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, targeting flights scheduled for departure. Shortly thereafter, similar threats emerged at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Chennai International Airport. Overall, a total of six flights were affected, prompting immediate responses from airport authorities and security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police departments.
IndiGo Airlines reported a bomb threat for Flight 6E 2099, which was set to operate from Udaipur to Delhi. According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the flight was redirected to an isolation bay before take-off, following standard operating procedures. “All passengers were safely disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. We are working with the authorities, and once the security checks are completed, the aircraft will be returned to the terminal,” the spokesperson stated.
In addition to this incident, the airline confirmed alerts for several other flights, including 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), and 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), among others. The spokesperson emphasized that passenger safety is the airline’s top priority and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.
Similarly, Air India confirmed that multiple flights were subjected to security threats received via social media. The airline stated, “Following the laid-down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our top priority.”
The immediate response from security teams involved deploying bomb disposal squads to inspect the planes and surrounding areas, leading to delays and cancellations for numerous scheduled flights. As a result, travelers faced long waits at check-in counters and security checkpoints as airport staff worked tirelessly to ensure safety.
As investigations unfolded, authorities warned that individuals responsible for making the threats would face severe legal consequences. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating that his ministry was closely monitoring the bomb threats to airlines and is working on long-term solutions. He emphasized the necessity for stronger laws and regulations to deter such threats, noting that consultations with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Law are underway to amend the Aircraft Act of 1934 and Aircraft Rules of 1937.
Proposed changes could include a five-year imprisonment for offenders and placement on a no-fly list, aimed at discouraging future threats. The alarming rise in bomb threats has prompted a review of security protocols. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a meeting with senior officials from the CISF and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to assess the situation. Reports indicated that many of the calls originated from abroad, with several airlines receiving over 100 bomb threats in just a week.
During the meeting, Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti of the CISF and Zulfiquar Hasan of the BCAS presented detailed information on the steps being taken to address the issue. The recent spike in bomb threats underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Indian aviation in maintaining security amid increasing threats.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the aviation sector and the need for continuous vigilance. As authorities work to restore normalcy, they are urging travelers to remain aware and report any suspicious activities. With safety being paramount, airports are stepping up their efforts to ensure the security of passengers and crew alike, reaffirming their commitment to keeping air travel safe.