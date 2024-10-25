ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Alarm After More Than 25 Flighst Get Bomb Threats Across Major Airports

New Delhi: More than 25 flights across several major Indian airports faced significant disruptions due to a series of bomb threats from unknown quarters on Friday. The threats led to heightened security measures and left passengers in a state of confusion and panic.

The first threat was reported early this morning at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, targeting flights scheduled for departure. Shortly thereafter, similar threats emerged at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Chennai International Airport. Overall, a total of six flights were affected, prompting immediate responses from airport authorities and security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police departments.

IndiGo Airlines reported a bomb threat for Flight 6E 2099, which was set to operate from Udaipur to Delhi. According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the flight was redirected to an isolation bay before take-off, following standard operating procedures. “All passengers were safely disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. We are working with the authorities, and once the security checks are completed, the aircraft will be returned to the terminal,” the spokesperson stated.

In addition to this incident, the airline confirmed alerts for several other flights, including 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), and 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), among others. The spokesperson emphasized that passenger safety is the airline’s top priority and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Similarly, Air India confirmed that multiple flights were subjected to security threats received via social media. The airline stated, “Following the laid-down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our top priority.”