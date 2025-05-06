Mehbooba Seeks 'End To Punitive Actions, Release Of Innocents' As Kashmir Faces Crackdown After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to "end policy of arrests, punitive measures and ensure release of innocents," after the Jammu and Kashmir police launched a Valley-wide crackdown after the Pahalgam attack.

26 people, including a local pony operator, were killed in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22. The carnage evoked widespread condemnation and protests in Jammu and Kashmir. It has led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan.

In her letter to LG Sinha, the PDP president said that while people in Kashmir openly defied terrorism and stood united with the nation during this critical time, the response from various security agencies that followed appears less like a focused investigation and more like a sweeping and indiscriminate crackdown.

"Over 3,000 arrests and nearly 100 Public Safety Act (PSA) detentions have been reported. Such numbers are alarming and don't reflect justice but rather a collective form of punishment. This approach not only risks alienating families and communities but also begs the question: where will all this lead us to?" she asked.

She said that while “we are all unequivocally in favour of justice, the actions currently being undertaken amount to mass retribution." "No democratic and responsible society can or should accept such treatment of its own people. I have long maintained that the people of Kashmir have extended a hand of goodwill. But it is now for the rest of the nation to respond in kind. It is deeply disheartening that the actions of a few terrorists are now determining how security agencies respond to the situation & go on a spree of arrests of innocent civilians," she wrote.

Referring to the Amarnath Yatra, which is beginning from June 3, she said, "Let the people of Kashmir breathe easy and prepare to welcome the Yatris with the warmth and hospitality they are well recognised for."

Following the Pahalgam attack on tourists in Baisaran meadow on April 22, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a crackdown in the Valley and are raiding houses of those who are accused of supporting militancy.

"This decisive action of Jammu & Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities," the police said in a statement.