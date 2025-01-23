ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Agencies On Hunt For Top Maoist Leaders

New Delhi: Following the killing of senior Maoist leader Jayaram Reddy alias Chalapati along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border during an anti-Naxal operation, the security agencies have launched a massive manhunt for the top three Maoists leaders, namely Nambala Keshava Rao, Madvi Hidma and Ganapathy. These three leaders are carrying bounties of crores of rupees on their heads.

Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraj has a bounty of Rs 1.50 crore while Madvi Hidma and Ganapathy have bounties of Rs 1 crore and Rs 2.50 crore respectively. Although Ganapathy resigned in 2018, his influence and involvement in the Naxal movement is still on.

Basavaraj, who is also the general secretary of the CPI(M), is included in the most-wanted list of National Investigation Agency (NIA). By evading the security agencies, Basavaraj continued his operations from his hideouts.

“There are several Maoists leaders who are on the target list of security agencies. However, Basavaraj, Hidma and Ganapathy will be the topmost catch,” a senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat.

Nambala Keshava Rao

Nambala Keshava Rao, who is also known as Gaganna was earlier the chief of the outfit’s central military commission. Following the resignation of Ganapathy in 2018, Rao became the supreme commander of the outfit.

Hailing from Jiyannapet village of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, Rao was a former kabaddi player and passed BTech from Regional Engineering College, presently National Institute of Technology, Warangal. Born in 1955, Rao was active in left wing student politics during his student life. Rao was once arrested in 1980 at Srikakulam following a clash between two students’ unions, Radical Students Union (RSU) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Madvi Hidma

Born in 1981, Madvi Hidma is one of the ferocious members of the outfit. He was allegedly responsible for various attacks on the security forces in Chhattisgarh including the Darbha valley Naxal attack in 2013. Hidma was also responsible for the 2010 Maoist attack in Dantewada and the 2017 Sukma attack.

Born in Purvati village of south Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Hidma is also known as Hidmalu alias Santosh. After completing class 10, Hidma joined the organisation and became a master strategist of military operation and guerrilla warfare.

He is currently the commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army’s ‘Battalion No. 1’.

Ganapathy

Born in Sarangapur, Karimnagar district of Telangana in 1949, Ganapathy is one of the leaders who lead the Maoists movement in India. Ganapathy is a science graduate and also holds a BEd degree. In his early days, before joining Maoists, Ganapathy worked as a teacher but left his job to pursue higher education.