Exclusive | Security Agencies Launch Fresh Anti-Terror Offensive Concentrating In Dense Forest Areas Of J&K

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Security agencies in Jammu & Kashmir have launched major anti-terror operations concentrating in the dense forest areas of the region.
In the last few days, security agencies busted hideouts of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations besides apprehending a few terrorists. Giving details to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday, a senior official from the security establishment said that on March 12, two terrorist associates were apprehended by a team of Central Reserve Police Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 13 Rashtriya Rifles from Gundbal forest at Bandipora district.
"The security agencies have recovered two Chinese grenades, one AK 47 magazine, 18 AK rounds, one pistol with magazine and eight rounds," the official said.
Similarly, on March 26, security agencies busted a terrorist hideout in Namlan forest in Baramulla district. “IEDs and grenades have been recovered from the forest area," the official added.
Giving details of the operational achievements during March conducted by the CRPF, the official said that one foreign terrorist was neutralised in the Kupwara district on March 17.
One AK 46 rifle, four AK magazines, eight AK rounds, one wristwatch, and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the possession of the slain militants. On March 12, two terrorist associates were apprehended by a joint team of security forces from Bandipora area.
It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah during his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir that concluded on Tuesday had an elaborate review meeting over the development and security aspects of the region.
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on development projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary and senior officials of the Central and Jammu and Kashmir Governments," an official said.
During the review meeting, the achievements of the Union Territory in the fields of power, connectivity, industry, tourism, agriculture etc. were presented to the Union Home Minister, the official said.
The Home Minister directed all concerned officials to take all necessary steps to further accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir so that the full potential of the Union Territory can be utilised.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is fully committed to establishing new dimensions of development in Jammu and Kashmir and paving the way for prosperity for the local people. The all-inclusive development in every aspect of public welfare underlines the Modi government's commitment to transform Jammu and Kashmir through positive reforms," Shah said during the meeting.
In another meeting over security issues that lasted for two and half hours, Shah discussed the overall security scenario of Jammu & Kashmir.
"Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), Chief Secretary &DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officials attended the meeting," the official said.
Omar Abdullah was not a part of the security meeting. "The Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eradicating terrorism," Shah said.
During the meeting, Shah lauded the efforts of security agencies for a significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.
He reiterated the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah said that due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.
Shah directed all security agencies to continue efforts with a coordinated approach to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also directed that the implementation of the area domination plan and zero terror plan must be ensured in mission mode.
The Home Minister said that all agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of 'terror-free Jammu & Kashmir' can be achieved at the earliest.
"The Modi Government is providing all resources necessary to achieve this goal," Shah said. Union Home Minister also reviewed the preparedness of Amarnathji Yatra which is scheduled from July 3 to August 9 this year and directed concerned agencies to take all necessary action for conducting holy yatra peacefully.