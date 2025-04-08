ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Security Agencies Launch Fresh Anti-Terror Offensive Concentrating In Dense Forest Areas Of J&K

File - Security forces during a cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar in Kathua on March 25, 2025 ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Security agencies in Jammu & Kashmir have launched major anti-terror operations concentrating in the dense forest areas of the region.

In the last few days, security agencies busted hideouts of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations besides apprehending a few terrorists. Giving details to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday, a senior official from the security establishment said that on March 12, two terrorist associates were apprehended by a team of Central Reserve Police Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 13 Rashtriya Rifles from Gundbal forest at Bandipora district.

"The security agencies have recovered two Chinese grenades, one AK 47 magazine, 18 AK rounds, one pistol with magazine and eight rounds," the official said.

Similarly, on March 26, security agencies busted a terrorist hideout in Namlan forest in Baramulla district. “IEDs and grenades have been recovered from the forest area," the official added.

Giving details of the operational achievements during March conducted by the CRPF, the official said that one foreign terrorist was neutralised in the Kupwara district on March 17.

One AK 46 rifle, four AK magazines, eight AK rounds, one wristwatch, and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the possession of the slain militants. On March 12, two terrorist associates were apprehended by a joint team of security forces from Bandipora area.

It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah during his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir that concluded on Tuesday had an elaborate review meeting over the development and security aspects of the region.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on development projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary and senior officials of the Central and Jammu and Kashmir Governments," an official said.

During the review meeting, the achievements of the Union Territory in the fields of power, connectivity, industry, tourism, agriculture etc. were presented to the Union Home Minister, the official said.