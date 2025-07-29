ETV Bharat / bharat

Secunderabad Illegal Fertility Centre: History Of Fake Surrogacy Deals Unfolds

Hyderabad: Universal Srusti Fertility Centre in Secunderabad's Regimental Bazaar has been operating a disturbing baby trafficking racket alongside illegal sperm and egg collection, all in the name of fertility services. It is revealed that the administrators of the fertility centre have been illegally buying newborn babies from poor families across India and selling them to childless couples, falsely claiming they were born via surrogacy.

The ongoing investigation into the scandal by the Gopalapuram Police has led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the key accused Dr. Namrata, head of the fertility centre, who is currently held in Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. Two other suspects remain at large.

Taking cognisance of the gravity of the case, Justice Shamim Akhtar, Chairman of the Telangana Human Rights Commission, has issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the State Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, seeking a comprehensive report on the scandal by August 28.

The scam came to light after a Rajasthan couple had approached the Police after they could not get answers from the Universal Srusti Fertility Centre why their son, born out of surrogacy, doesn't share DNA with them.

Police investigation found that a newborn son of Mohammed Ali Adik and Nasreen Begum from Assam was bought by the hospital, and the baby was falsely presented as a surrogate child to the Rajasthan couple.

The Scam rooted in Vishakapatnam

Similar instances involving the fertility centre are now surfacing across the Telugu states as more victims come forward.