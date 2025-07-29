Secunderabad Illegal Fertility Centre: History Of Fake Surrogacy Deals Unfolds

Hyderabad: Universal Srusti Fertility Centre in Secunderabad's Regimental Bazaar has been operating a disturbing baby trafficking racket alongside illegal sperm and egg collection, all in the name of fertility services. It is revealed that the administrators of the fertility centre have been illegally buying newborn babies from poor families across India and selling them to childless couples, falsely claiming they were born via surrogacy.
The ongoing investigation into the scandal by the Gopalapuram Police has led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the key accused Dr. Namrata, head of the fertility centre, who is currently held in Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. Two other suspects remain at large.
Taking cognisance of the gravity of the case, Justice Shamim Akhtar, Chairman of the Telangana Human Rights Commission, has issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the State Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, seeking a comprehensive report on the scandal by August 28.
The scam came to light after a Rajasthan couple had approached the Police after they could not get answers from the Universal Srusti Fertility Centre why their son, born out of surrogacy, doesn't share DNA with them.
Police investigation found that a newborn son of Mohammed Ali Adik and Nasreen Begum from Assam was bought by the hospital, and the baby was falsely presented as a surrogate child to the Rajasthan couple.
The Scam rooted in Vishakapatnam
Similar instances involving the fertility centre are now surfacing across the Telugu states as more victims come forward.
According to the Gopalapuram Police, in 2015, a US-based Indian couple paid Rs 12 lakh for a supposed surrogate baby from the Visakhapatnam branch of the hospital. Later, when the couple found out through a genetic test that the baby was not biologically related, they approached the Police.
In 2019, a childless couple from the erstwhile Khammam district paid Rs 13 lakh to Dr. Namrata at the KPHB branch of the hospital for a surrogate baby, only to be told the surrogate mother died of Covid-19. A Police complaint was subsequently filed, and the case is pending in a court.
Despite having its license revoked four years ago, the Secunderabad-based fertility centre continued to operate illegally from a residential building. The Hospital also have branches in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata and Odisha.
How the Network Operates
The racket's modus operandi involves referring couples to Visakhapatnam, where poor women, often from tribal and remote areas, are presented as surrogate mothers. The delivery dates are predetermined, and babies, illegally procured for Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, are then handed over as if born through surrogacy, utilising fake labs and unauthorised operation theatres.
A vast network of brokers is believed to be responsible for identifying pregnant women from impoverished areas, offering them money, and illegally obtaining their infants.
