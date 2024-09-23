ETV Bharat / bharat

Secularism A European Concept, Inserted In Constitution During Emergency: TN Governor

Chennai: Secularism is a European concept, evolved following a conflict between the church and the king and whereas Bharat is a dharma-centric nation and there was no such conflict and it was, hence, not included in the Constitution, but added to it during the Emergency, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has said.

A lot of frauds have been committed on the people of the country, and one of them was a wrong interpretation of secularism, he said addressing an event in the Kanyakumari district on Sunday.

"What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, secularism is not a Bharatiya concept." In Europe, secularism emerged as there was a fight between the church and the king and in order to end this conflict, which went on for a long time, this concept was evolved.

At the time of independence, when the Constitution was being drafted, a discussion came up on secularism and the Constituent Assembly rejected it observing that Bharat is a dharma-centric country and there has been no conflict, similar to what was witnessed in Europe.