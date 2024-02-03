Another meeting of India-Maldives High Level Core Group Held

New Delhi: The India-Maldives High-Level Core Group held another meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the meeting, both the sides continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation looking at identifying steps to enhance the partnership, including expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects.

Both sides also agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Male' on a mutually convenient date.

The two nations on Friday held a crucial core committee meeting to solve the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Island nation.

Relation between the two nations have hit the nadir after Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu 'appealed' to India to withdraw the military personnel by March 15 at a time when the high-level core group of the two sides held its first meeting in Male on January 14.

Maldives had said that both the countries agreed to expedite the withdrawal of the personnel, but the Indian side underlined the importance of more discussions.

The panel was formed after Muizzu's demand for the removal of Indian military in his country. The personnel are entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining "Indian platforms for humanitarian purposes."