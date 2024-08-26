ETV Bharat / bharat

Second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable Today; Jaishankar, Sitharaman Part Of Indian Delegation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed by Simon Wong, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India on Sunday as she arrived to attend India-Singapore Roundtable. ( X@FinMinIndia )

Singapore: The second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable will be held here on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on issues of mutual interests, the foreign ministry said.

The first edition of the roundtable was held in Delhi in October 2022. Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will lead his country's delegation.

Besides Yong, the Singaporean delegation comprises Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat.