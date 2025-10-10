ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Body Found In Kashmir’s Kokernag Forests; Believed To Be Of Missing Soldier

Anantnag: Security forces on Friday found an unidentified body in the dense forests of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said. This comes after several days of massive search operations in the Ahlan Gadol forest range to trace two missing Indian Army personnel.

The latest recovery came a day after another body was found in the same area on Thursday. Officials told ETV Bharat that both bodies have been taken into custody by security agencies to identify them. “While the process of identification is underway, we suspect that the remains could belong to the two soldiers who went missing during a search operation earlier this month,” they said.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in the Ahlan Gadol forests to rescue the two soldiers who went missing during an anti-terrorist operation in the Kokernag forest area amid severe weather conditions on Monday (October 6).

“The body has been taken into custody for medical and legal procedures so that it can be identified. The identities of both the recovered bodies will be confirmed soon,” an official said. “It is ‘highly likely’ the deceased are the missing military personnel, but confirmation will come only after forensic and post-mortem reports are received.”