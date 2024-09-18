Two Years After Ankita Bhandari's Death, Family Awaits Justice

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Even after two years, the family of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-year old receptionist whose body was recovered from a bridge in Rishikesh, is disappointed as the accused are yet to be punished.
As soon as her name was taken, the eyes of the family members became moist. Many festivals came and went in two years, but the family could not celebrate any due to the grief of losing their daughter.
Bhandari's father Virendra Bhandari said last year Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced to name of the nursing college at Dobh Srikot after their late daughter. To date, the same remains unfulfilled. Another promise of paving the village road and naming it after Ankita turned hollow.
MLA Rajkumar Pori said a proposal for the road facelift has been made and sent to the road department. The announcement will be completed soon. All possible help is being extended to the bereaved family of the deceased.
Bhandari, a resident of Srikot Dobh in Pauri Garhwal district, was a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Yamkeshwar. On September 18, 2022, she suddenly went missing from the resort. Vanantra Resort owner Pulkit Arya (son of BJP leader Vinod Arya) filed a missing report to mislead her family. Subsequently, Bhandari’s father filed a missing report with the revenue department.
When a continued search could not trace the receptionist, the Pauri district magistrate transferred the case to the police. Further investigation led to the confession by resort owner Ankit Gupta, and manager Saurabh Bhaskar to the murder of Bhandari.
The accused said Bhandari was pushed into the Cheela canal, which led to her death. Her body was retrieved from Cheela Canal on September 24. Pulkit is also accused of forcefully doing something wrong with Bhandari at the resort. She was punished to death for not obliging.
