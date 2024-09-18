ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Years After Ankita Bhandari's Death, Family Awaits Justice

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Even after two years, the family of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-year old receptionist whose body was recovered from a bridge in Rishikesh, is disappointed as the accused are yet to be punished.

As soon as her name was taken, the eyes of the family members became moist. Many festivals came and went in two years, but the family could not celebrate any due to the grief of losing their daughter.

Bhandari's father Virendra Bhandari said last year Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced to name of the nursing college at Dobh Srikot after their late daughter. To date, the same remains unfulfilled. Another promise of paving the village road and naming it after Ankita turned hollow.

MLA Rajkumar Pori said a proposal for the road facelift has been made and sent to the road department. The announcement will be completed soon. All possible help is being extended to the bereaved family of the deceased.