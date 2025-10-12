ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Seat Sharing Finalised For Bihar Polls, BJP And JDU To Contest From 101 Seats Each

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reached an agreement on a seat-sharing formula for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday.

JDU National Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha shared the information on social media. He stated that the BJP and JDU will contest from an equal number of seats. Under the seat-sharing formula, the Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party will field candidates on 29 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha have been allotted six seats each.

Sanjay Jha stated that leaders and workers from all NDA parties welcome this decision with joy and are determined and united to re-elect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a landslide majority. He wrote on his Twitter handle, "Bihar is ready, NDA government again."