NDA Seat Sharing Finalised For Bihar Polls, BJP And JDU To Contest From 101 Seats Each
The Janata Dal United and BJP will contest on 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party will field candidates on 29 seats.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reached an agreement on a seat-sharing formula for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday.
JDU National Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha shared the information on social media. He stated that the BJP and JDU will contest from an equal number of seats. Under the seat-sharing formula, the Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party will field candidates on 29 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha have been allotted six seats each.
Sanjay Jha stated that leaders and workers from all NDA parties welcome this decision with joy and are determined and united to re-elect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a landslide majority. He wrote on his Twitter handle, "Bihar is ready, NDA government again."
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Bihar election in-charge and played a role in delivering a third consecutive win for the BJP in Haryana last year, said the NDA allies in Bihar welcomed the seat allocation and that talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.
"The NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere. All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready and a NDA government will be formed again," Pradhan tweeted.
However, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi did not get the number of seats he had desired for his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). He wanted 15-20 seats but only got six. This represents a loss of one seat compared to 2020. Last time, his party's candidates had contested from seven seats and won four.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the JDU contested from the most seats, 115, while the BJP had fielded candidates on 110. The Hindustani Awam Morcha was given 7 seats. Chirag Paswan's party had contested from 135 seats.
