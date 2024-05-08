Season's Last Tourist Cruise Ship Riviera Leaves Karnataka's Mangaluru Port

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) : The season's last tourist cruise ship named 'Riviera', which arrived at Mangaluru's NMPA (New Mangalore Port Authority) on Tuesday morning, departed in the evening the same day. This is the 9th and last cruise ship of the current tourist season. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel arrived at the port at 8.30 am carrying about 1,141 passengers and nearly 752 crew members.

9th and Last Cruise Ship of This Season Leaves Mangaluru Port (ETV Bharat)

The ship arrived here with the highest number of passengers in the last two years since the Coronavirus pandemic. It came to Mangalore from Cochin port and then proceeded to Mormugao port.

The passengers, who arrived by this ship, were accorded a traditional welcome as per the local traditions. They were taken to various tourist spots in Mangaluru and shown the elegance of Cuddalore.

Before this, two days ago, the 8th luxury tourist cruise ship of the season had arrived on May 6. There were 509 passengers and 407 crew on board the Norwegian cruise, MS INSIGNIA.

The passengers who disembarked from the ship were also accorded a traditional welcome by the officials and staff of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA). Later, buses and taxis were arranged to facilitate access for them to the famous tourist spots, temples, markets and shops along the coast.