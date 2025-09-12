ETV Bharat / bharat

Search Operations Underway In Upper Reaches Of Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

Jammu: Acting on information about the presence of terrorists in the upper reaches of the forest areas of Doda's Chirala and Bharat belts, security forces have launched a search operation in the region.

Sources told ETV Bharat that security agencies received intelligence input about presence of three terrorists in Balara forest of Puneja in Chirala area of Doda district after which, forces rushed to the spot.

"Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF rushed to the spot yesterday and the operation is underway today to nab them," said a source.