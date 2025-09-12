Search Operations Underway In Upper Reaches Of Jammu And Kashmir's Doda
Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF are conducting a joint search operation in Doda following intelligence input about presence of terrorist.
Jammu: Acting on information about the presence of terrorists in the upper reaches of the forest areas of Doda's Chirala and Bharat belts, security forces have launched a search operation in the region.
Sources told ETV Bharat that security agencies received intelligence input about presence of three terrorists in Balara forest of Puneja in Chirala area of Doda district after which, forces rushed to the spot.
"Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF rushed to the spot yesterday and the operation is underway today to nab them," said a source.
"Another search operation is undergoing in the upper reaches of the Bharat area after getting information of presence of terrorists in areas of Keshwan and Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district which shares a ridge with the Bharat area of Doda," the source said.
Notably on Monday, two terrorists and two soldiers were killed during an anti-militancy operation in the forest area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. The operation was launched in Guddar forest following intelligence input. During the operation, militants opened fire prompting a fierce gunfight. Two soldiers were injuries and later succumbed to their injuries, the Army said. Efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the slain militants.
