Gunshots Heard As Intense Fight Erupts In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch Amidst Militant Search

Poonch: Indian Army and Police forces have launched a comprehensive search operation in the Gorsau Top area of Poonch district following intelligence reports regarding the presence of militants. The operation commenced late Wednesday night and quickly escalated when an exchange of gunfire occurred as security personnel challenged militants believed to be moving towards the forest.

Sources indicate that as the search intensified, additional reinforcements were deployed to bolster the operation. Security forces have employed various resources, including drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was spotted surveying the area from above. The operation aims to neutralise any threats posed by the militants, with ongoing efforts to track their movements.

Simultaneously, in the neighbouring Rajouri district, security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in Kundan and surrounding villages based on reports of three suspected terrorists in the area. As of the latest updates, there has been no contact established with the terrorists during this operation.