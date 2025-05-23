Search Operation In Chatroo Area Of Kishtwar Enters Day Two

Jammu: The search operation in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district has entered the second day on Friday, after the fierce gun battle between the security forces and the terrorists broke out on Thursday morning.

One soldier had died in the exchange of fire, whereas the terrorists had managed to flee from the area into the dense forest and hilly terrain. Officials told ETV Bharat that after the intense firefight, terrorists took advantage of the dense forest and tough terrain and fled from the spot where the exchange of fire had taken place.

"They continue to remain at large even as the forces, army and Jammu and Kashmir police have maintained the cordon and search operation. The search operation was halted for the night but the cordon was in place,” said a senior police official.

After the early exchange of fire, para commandos were also pushed into service, and they were tracking down the terrorists. The officials believe that there may be three to four terrorists hiding in the area who have been active for more than a year.

The encounter had broken out between forces and terrorists near Singhpora village of Chatroo in the district, which has hilly and tough terrain and dense forest, where even during the day movement becomes restricted. Singhpora is the same location where a road tunnel on Kishtwar-Anantnag stretch of National Highway 244 is expected to take off which will connect the Vailoo area of Anantnag district in the north.