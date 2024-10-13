Search For The Absconding On As Mumbai Police Steps Up Probe Into Baba Siddiqui's Murder

Mumbai: Politics in Maharashtra has heated up following the assassination of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui on Saturday night, with the opposition criticising the ruling alliance. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has taken up the investigation into Baba Siddiqui's murder.

Baba Siddiqui was shot at in the Nirmal Nagar area on Saturday night. The mob present at the spot caught the two accused. However, one of the accused is absconding.

According to the police, the two accused, Karnal Singh from Haryana, and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, were interrogated by the Crime Branch police. The police have informed that crime branch teams have been dispatched to search for the accused all over and outside the state.

According to the police, both the accused have confessed that the absconding accused fired the shots. At present, the crime branch has been dispatched outside the state to search for the absconding accused. Police have informed that the murder is being investigated from various angles.

According to the police, the shooters who killed Baba Siddiqui had come to Mumbai a month and a half ago. After arriving in Mumbai, these three shooters attempted to fire several times. The shooters had been waiting for the right opportunity. They seized the chance that came on Dussehra day and opened fire. During the investigation, it was revealed that the pistol was delivered to the shooter by a courier, along with an advance payment for the same. The police have informed that the help of a delivery boy was enlisted for this.

In light of the friendly relationship of actor Salman Khan with Baba Siddiqui, Mumbai Police has increased security outside Salman Khan's house. A heavy police force has been deployed outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment. Currently, the police do not allow anyone to stop outside Galaxy Apartments.